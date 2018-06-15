Less than two months after welcoming her third child, Monaco’s Tatiana Casiraghi — née Tatiana Santo Domingo — resurfaced in London. Princess Caroline’s daughter-in-law, 34, stepped out on Thursday, June 14, for the opening of Giambattista Valli’s first boutique in London. Tatiana, who gave birth to her son Max Rainier on April 21, made her return to the spotlight wearing a long, chic green and black dress, which she paired with bracelets from her Muzungu Sisters brand.

The Monaco royal welcomed her third child in April Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Giambattista Valli

Andrea Casiraghi’s wife was in good company at the fashionable soiree. Amal Clooney, who appears to be running in royal circles these days, left husband George Clooney and their twins at home to attend the celebration. The human rights attorney wowed for the occasion donning a Giambattista Valli jumpsuit that showed off her trim figure.

MORE: Princess Caroline opens up about growing up with mom Grace Kelly

Naomi Campbell and Salmya Hayek’s husband François-Henri Pinault were also in attendance for the event. While Tatiana’s husband Andrea was not at the event. the mom-of-three had her business partner Dana Alikhani by her side.

Like Tatiana, Amal left her kids at home for a fashionable night out Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Giambattista Valli

The designer has been noticeably absent as of late from Monaco royal family events. Last month, Tatiana stayed at home with her newborn and daughter India, while husband Andrea and their son Sacha enjoyed a boys’ day out at the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix.