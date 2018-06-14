Salma Hayek brought Frida Kahlo back to life on Wednesday, June 13. The 51-year-old actress channeled the late Mexican artist, whom she portrayed in the 2002 film Frida, for a private VIP viewing of the Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up exhibition on Wednesday (June 13) at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

Salma (pictured with Annie Lennox) channeled Frida at the museum on June 13 Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The film star donned a vibrant floral print dress and elaborate red head piece designed by Kate Middleton and royal-loved milliner Philip Treacy. Salma gave her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at the preparation that went into her ensemble. “#philiptreacy doing the last touches to my head piece which he named bleeding roses,” she captioned a video of Philip and herself.

Salma also shared a photo of herself at the exhibit. The show in London features a collection of personal artifacts, clothing and self-portraits that belonged to the late iconic artist. The exhibition marks the first time the collection has been shown outside of Mexico, 50 years after Frida’s death.

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Jun 13, 2018 at 12:52pm PDT

Back in 2003, Salma opened up about the artist she played, which earned her an Academy Award nomination. "What I respond to with Frida is her courage to be unique; her courage to be different," she said (via The Guardian). “[Frida] lived her life exactly as she wanted and never apologized.”