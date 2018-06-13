Suri Cruise was chasing the sun! On Wednesday, Katie Holmes posted a photo of her little girl and a friend – dashing down a New York City street with the summer sunset straight ahead. The Logan Lucky star captioned the picture with a [heart, sunshine, bow and praying hand emojis]. Suri, 12, and her friend shared a twinning moment. The two girls each wore floral dresses and flower crowns – as they skipped down the street hand-in-hand, with their long brown tresses flowing behind them. Last month, Suri joined her mother for a fashionable date night at the American Ballet Spring Gala.

Suri showcased her style in Katie's latest Instagram video

For that fancy outing, Suri showcased her style in a long-sleeve rose-printed Dolce & Gabbana dress. The Ray Donovan actress wore a fit-and-flare embroidered dress by good friend Zac Posen. Katie and Tom's daughter is no stranger to haute couture at such a young age. Over the years, her closet has been filled with Kate Spade, Marni, Bonpoint, Burberry and J.Crew.

Last year Katie opened up about her daughter – and how she intends on embracing her pre-teen years. “I’m enjoying this time — I’m not so worried yet about the teenage years,” she shared during an appearance on the Today Show. “I never was cool. So I’ve got nothing to lose. I’m totally ready for this.” Katie also noted at the time, “[Suri] is 11½ and she’s a great girl and she’s doing so well.”