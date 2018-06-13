Kate Upton's story has had an impact! Paul Marciano, the co-founder of Guess has resigned. Paul, who founded the jean company in 1981 with his brothers Georges and Maurice, stepped down after sexual misconduct allegations were made by the Sports Illustrated model earlier this year. According to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the 66-year-old left his position on Tuesday after the company filed an 8-K form, which is used to announced major news to shareholders. Paul is expected to leave the company next year, per his announcement to the board on Monday.

Kate Upton accused Guess co-founder Paul Marciano of sexual misconduct Photo Getty Images

In February the SEC announced that it would launch an investigation into the allegations of “inappropriate texts and comments, and unwanted advances including kissing and groping.” The same month, Kate sat down with Good Morning America and alleged that Paul fondled her breast upon their first meeting in 2010 during a photoshoot for the company when she was 18 years old.

Kate was at first hesitant to speak out, but eventually decided to share her story. Kate told the morning show, “I wanted to prevent that from happening to other girls.” The 26-year-old also shared that after turning down Paul’s advances several times in 2011, he called her a “fat pig” and fired her. “It had a huge emotional impact,” she said.

Paul founded the company with his brothers in 1981 Photo: Getty Images

“It made me question what I was doing. How I was putting myself out there to be treated in that way,” she continued: “I had to go through this moment, where I was like 'this is not my fault.’” Through all of the allegations, Paul had maintained his innocence and offered his full cooperation during the investigation.