Meghan Markle took a page out of one of her stylish friend’s fashion handbooks. The Duchess of Sussex made her Trooping the Colour debut in a pale pink Carolina Herrera dress. Prince Harry’s wife was a vision in a blush off-the-shoulder dress, which she paired with a matching hat by Philip Treacy. The Duchess’ long brown tresses flowed down her shoulders – hiding small pearl earrings. The 36-year-old’s look is similar to her good friend Amal Clooney’s attire from Thursday. Amal attended her husband George Clooney’s AFI Lifetime Achievement Gala in Los Angeles, where she stunned in a custom dress by Prada.

Meghan Markle wore a blush off-the-shoulder look by Carolina Herrera for her Trooping the Colour debut Photo: Getty Images

The human rights attorney’s dress was a glittery blush pink and – like Meghan’s – was off-the-shoulder. The barrister, who also opted for bouncy waves for her night out, and the former actress became friends upon the new royal’s move to London. Amal and George witnessed Meghan and Harry say “I do” during their royal wedding ceremony last month. Meghan made her Trooping of the Colour debut just weeks after she and Harry tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel.

Amal Clooney showed off her shoulders in a custom look by Prada Photo: Getty Images

The Suits star rode with her husband, who donned his military attire, during the military parade, before making her grand debut on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony. Meghan’s debut comes seven year’s after her sister-in-law Kate Middleton attended the Queen’s annual birthday celebration for the first time.

Kate wore her trusted Alexander McQueen for her first Trooping Photo: Getty Images

In 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge opted for a cream dress suit by Alexander McQueen which she paired with a Lock & Co hat. Kate coordinated with her mother-in-law the Duchess of Cornwall, as they rode together in a carriage, while their husband’s rode through the parade on horseback. This year, Kate, who wore a pale blue ensemble by Alexander McQueen, matched her look with Camilla and her three-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte.