The Swedish royal family and guests stepped out in style for Princess Adrienne's christening. Each member was perfectly coordinated in pastels, but Princess Madeleine's look added an extra bit of pizzazz. The mother-of-three's flower crown that was pinned behind her ears was quickly noticed and admired by royal watchers. The picture-perfect headwear featured pink and orange flowers with hints of green foliage — tying in perfectly with the Princess' patterned outfit. To accommodate the statement look, she kept her blonde hair long and straight, parted in the center for a sleek look.

Madeleine was perfectly outfitted in floral Photo: Getty Images

It seems the event had a flowery theme, since an incredible floral display covered the entire back of the chapel, and many of the other female guests opted for blooming dresses or headpieces. Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Sofia followed in Madeleine's footsteps and accessorized with a white flower in their pulled back hair.

Her sister and sister-in-law also opted for floral patterns and hair accessories Photo: Getty Images

Adrienne was christened at Drottningholm Palace Church on her parents’ fifth wedding anniversary (June 8). While the little Princess didn't wear flowers like her royal relatives, she did don the traditional christening gown worn by her mother and other generations of Swedish royal babies — including King Carl XVI Gustaf, Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Carl Philip, Princess Estelle, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas, Prince Alexander, Prince Oscar and Prince Gabriel.