Sarah Jessica Parker channeled Carrie Bradshaw in her latest photoshoot. The actress, who played the fashion forward character on Sex and the City, turned heads on Tuesday, June 5 — the eve of the 20th anniversary of the HBO show — wearing sleepwear out and about Manhattan. The 53-year-old was dressed for a campaign video she was filming for the lingerie line Intimissimi. Sarah strutted through the streets of the West Village in a blue silk pajama set that showed off a black lace bra. However, there was no sign of bed head! Sarah’s long blonde locks flowed past her shoulders, showcasing diamond earrings. The star also enhanced her look with a diamond necklace.

VIEW GALLERY Sarah Jessica Parker turned heads on the streets of NYC while filming a commercial for Intimissimi Photo: GC Images

Little details have been released about the project, though, Sarah was seen greeting fans as she made her way down a mock red carpet. The actress also posed on a taxi and walked down the block, unfazed as the wind got ahold of her tresses. The New York resident didn’t have time to stop for fans on the street, but was kind enough to flash a smile their way when making eye contact.

VIEW GALLERY Sarah's NYC street style was reminiscent of her Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw Photo: GC Images

Similar to her fashionable TV character Carrie, who she first played 20 years ago, Sarah has a love for New York City and has taken her love of fashion from the pavement to various annual events including NYC Ballet’s Spring Gala and the Met Gala. When asked in 2016 during a Times Talk how she and Carrie Bradshaw are alike, the mother-of-three quipped. “Sarah Jessica and Carrie Bradshaw have great affection for New York City." She added: “Shoes, but not such a fever. It’s a very different relationship.”