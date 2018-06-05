Lady Kitty Spencer was in an empire state of mind for her latest fashion editorial. Princess Diana’s niece found herself in the “Crossroads of the World” as she modeled for Vogue Brazil in the center of New York’s Times Square. The 27-year-old exuded glamour wearing a floral dress by Dolce & Gabbana as she sashayed down the bustling streets of Manhattan alongside locals and tourists. And in a city of over eight million people you're bound to bump into someone or make a friend, which proved to be the case for Kitty.

Scroll below for video

The British model, who was photographed by Luca and Alessandro Morelli, was joined by a passerby for the photo session. Prince William’s cousin took to her Instagram to share behind-the-scenes video from the shoot starring her new curious friend. In the clip, the background extra nailed her role flashing a bright smile beside the late Princess of Wales’ stunning relative..

Lady Kitty Spencer posed in Times Square for her latest fashion shoot Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kitty has been making waves in the fashion world for quite some time now. The blonde beauty, who has modeled for D&G in the past, was recently announced as the new face of Bulgari. The Italian jewelry house spoke out about their new UK brand ambassador saying that Charles Spencer's daughter embodies the "same elegant, yet contemporary style epitomized by Bulgari." Last month, Kitty turned heads attending her cousin Prince Harry’s royal wedding. Outside of fashion, Kitty’s “true passion” is her humanitarian work. The patron of Give Us Time told the outlet, "I think it is very important to have a balance between this glamorous world and the things that are really relevant.”