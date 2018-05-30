Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Alba are setting the tone for the summer with this accessory. The Hollywood starlets were recently spotted carrying custom Valentino Garavani Candy Stud bags. The quilted lamb skin red leather bag features a red handle and is designed with gold studs and a leather-covered twist lock closure. The personalized wording is stitched in white on the front flap. Jennifer, 48, was spotted carrying the purse during her recent trip to the gym with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez in Miami. The Dinero songstress’ custom “JLO” bag stood out against her all-black gym attire. The singer paired it perfectly with her gold hoop earrings and dark shades.

Jennifer Lopez sported her bag en route to the gym in Miami Photo: The Grosby Group

Jessica, dressed her bag up a little more. The 37-year-old was spotted carrying the bag while out with her husband Cash Warren in Los Angeles. The mom-of-three wore a dark skirt, striped shirt and denim jacket. The luxury purse, that retails for $2,875, was the perfect accessory for a pop of color. Resse Witherspoon also took the bag for a spin around L.A.

Jessica Alba's custom Valentino stole the show during her date night in L.A. Photo: The Grosby Group

Fans had the chance to pick up the designer staple earlier this month at the Valentino CandyStud Factory pop up in China. The pink room recreated the atmosphere of a handbag factory – similar to Willy Wonka’s world of candy. The bags were crafted by the label to be “fun, spherical, in the spirit of frivolity. That blends the excellence of the Maison savior faire with a new spirit of joie de vivre.”