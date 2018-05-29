Balenciaga is taking the two-in-one trend to a new extreme. The Spanish fashion house, which falls under Salma Hayek's husband Francois-Henri Pinault, will be releasing the t-shirt shirt in their Fall 2018 collection that will be available in stores on June 23. The combo can be worn as a t-shirt with the button down hanging in the front or the opposite with a more casual look in the back. The versatile item retails for a hefty price tag of $1,290 - $1,490 and has left fashion fanatics wondering if this will be the season’s must-have item.

Balenciaga will release the t shirt shirt in June Photo: Balenciaga

With any item that will push the envelope (buttons in this case) the Internet had some funny memes and reactions. Some users took to their own closets to create their own t-shirt shirt, while others roasted the look including actor Michael Rapaport. While it’s uncertain which fashion forward celeb will wear this look on their next red carpet or party, fans of the brand include Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, Travis Scott and more.

Scroll to see some of the funnier memes of the t-shirt shirt.

When the dresscode says smart casual so you turn up with your shirt sewn onto your T-shirt #Balenciaga pic.twitter.com/Gu0uSgTsIZ — S a M (@sammwmc) May 28, 2018

When you can’t choose between two favorite shirts: Double Shirt.



Ps: wtf?? pic.twitter.com/yGzjjXxHbR — Dian Onno (@DianOnno) May 27, 2018

Hey @BALENCIAGA,



I just made my own Double Shirt and it didn't cost thousands of dollars! pic.twitter.com/8daWqAGy7C — Mike (@AH_Mike) May 28, 2018