Olivia Munn may have looked like a golden goddess at this year’s Met Gala, however her Crusades-inspired ensemble waged war on the Hollywood star before she had a chance to eat at the star-studded affair. The 37-year-old actress revealed on Good Morning America on Monday, May 28, that she had to leave the opening of the Heavenly Bodies exhibition early due to her headpiece. “It [the dress] was very heavy, but I actually left the Met Ball before dinner was served, because my metal headpiece gave me a rash on my scalp, and then started cutting my forehead,” she confessed. “I was like, ‘I have to go, I’m itching, I’m bleeding.'” HOLA! USA chatted with Olivia at the gala earlier this month, where she revealed that her chain metal dress cut her leg before walking the red carpet. She shared, “I took a sprinter van here and they had to sew me in the dress like on the way here because it’s all being held together by the mesh. [The] gold mesh metal is being held together by the metal rings and one of them split and like sliced my leg so we had to like do it in the sprinter van.”