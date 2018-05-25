Strike a pose! Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon is the star of Converse x MadeMe’s new collaboration. The shoe company shared campaign photos for the collection on Thursday, May 24. “By girls, for girls. #ConverseXMadeMe, available now at Converse.com,” the caption alongside the images read. The Like A Virgin singer’s firstborn, whom she shares with ex Carlos Leon, modeled pieces designed by Erin Magee in the photos, serving some serious looks.

Madonna's daughter (pictured in January 2018) fronts the campaign with unshaven armpits Photo: Instagram/madonna

The designer opened up to Vogue about working with the young model. She shared, “She [Lourdes] was in my office, because we were working on something for MadeMe, and she saw the Converse drawings on the wall and said, ‘Erin, what is this for? I love these new tracksuits. I love these shoes. Can I shoot this?’” adding, “I was like, ‘Funny, because I was going to ask you.’”

Given that Lourdes does not conform to societal norms, Erin wanted her to front the campaign. The creative director described the collection as “a cool girl. Independent, who will take risks and not worry about what everyone else is wearing or doing. It’s a girl who is attracted to authenticity and wants to explore street, rave, queer and 90s subculture.”

In two of the campaign photos, Lourdes modeled showing off her armpit hair. This isn’t the first time the 21-year-old has embraced her body hair. The budding model has previously shown off her hairy underarms, taking after her 59-year-old mother, Madonna, who has also flashed her unshaved armpits.

Fans were quick to comment on Lourdes’ choice not shave, with many coming to her defense. One fan wrote in part, “All of us are beautiful in our own way, the thing is that if you don't shave your armpits or whatever people is going to be mean at you just because of that. She's not more free than a woman who has decided to shave, maybe both of them feel comfortable with their body, and that's the important thing.”