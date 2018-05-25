Jennifer Lopez has the cash flow for sure! The 48-year-old stuns in Tiffany & Co. diamonds in the latest music video for her single Dinero. In the visuals, Jenny from the Block accessorizes her 13 different looks with over $4.5 million worth of jewels. “Working with Tiffany & Co. on this project was the perfect fit considering we were looking for jewelry that could fit an array of high fashion looks,” Jennifer’s stylist Mariel Haenn told People magazine. “From street wear to high end couture styling. They are a well-known and respected brand that had the perfect aesthetic.”

Jennifer Lopez wears $4.5 miilion worth of Tiffany and Co. jewelry in the Dinero music video Photo: VEVO

In the video, Alex Rodriguez’s leading lady takes the term housewife to a new level. Jennifer rocks a variety of pieces ranging from a $500,000 platinum bracelet with diamonds to a $450,000 diamond necklace. She also pays homage to her man and home city in a bedazzled Yankees cap. The high-end music video, which features Cardi B and DJ Khaled – decked out in their fair share of bling – premiered on Thursday, May 24.

Dinero is the latest single from Jennifer's highly-anticipated upcoming album Photo: VEVO

Dinero is the latest single from her highly-anticipated album. The superstar debuted the track on Sunday, at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, with an equally blinged-out performance. Jennifer opened up about recording the song and the video saying: “We had a great time doing the record and the video,” she told Access Hollywood. “It looks amazing, it’s very over the top, but we had so much fun.”

