Style and grace! Charlotte Casiraghi is the latest famous face to appear in Saint Laurent’s fall campaign. The 31-year-old royal stars in the sultry black and white ad, as she shows off the brand’s Betty bag. Grace Kelly's granddaughter pairs the purse with a black cowboy shirt and matching black jeans. She also shows off the latest collection in a video set to Velvet Underground’s Venus in Furs. Kaia Gerber and Betty Catroux also are a part of the new campaign.

Charlotte wore a custom design by Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello to the 2018 Met Gala Photo: Getty Images

Charlotte, who is a regular attendee of the brand’s fashion shows, attended this year’s Met Gala with Saint Laurent’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello. Princess Caroline’s daughter, who is expecting her second child, first with fiancé Dimitri Rassam, showed off her toned legs in an all-black design as she posed with Charlotte Gainsbourg, Kate Moss, Amber Valletta, Mica Arganaraz and Anja Rubik. The Monaco royal has had quite the extensive modeling career, also starring in Gucci campaigns and being a fixture at Chanel shows.

