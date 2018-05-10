Fashion’s biggest night called for an outfit change for Amal Clooney. After turning heads on the Met Gala red carpet wearing a glamorous design by British designer Richard Quinn, the human rights attorney opted to swap her look for a second one, once inside New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. However given that the venue was crawling with Hollywood and fashion elite, George Clooney’s wife selected a surprising spot for her wardrobe change.

Anna revealed that Amal changed into her second outfit in the museum's gift shop Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Met Gala co-chair Anna Wintour revealed, “[Amal] wore this incredible dress on the red carpet that was designed by a young British designer called Richard Quinn, but it was made of tin foil, so she was a little bit concerned it might rip during the evening. So she went into the gift shop and she changed into this extraordinary Tom Ford dress, which is designed to look like stained glass.”

A post shared by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) on May 7, 2018 at 6:03pm PDT

GALLERY: MET GALA 2018 RED CARPET FASHION

Looking at a photo of Amal’s red gown, Stephen joked, “You sell this at the gift shop?” to which Anna laughed, “Only if you’re Amal Clooney.”

The Vogue editor-in-chief supported Scarlett's choice to wear Marchesa Photo: Jackson Lee/Getty Images

While on the talk show, the Vogue editor-in-chief also discussed Scarlett Johansson’s Marchesa gown, designed by disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein’s ex-wife Georgina Chapman. Anna said, “Georgina is a brilliant designer and I don’t think that she should be blamed for her husband’s behavior and I think it was a great gesture of support on Scarlett’s part to wear a dress like that, a beautiful dress like that on such a public occasion.”

Following the 2018 Met Gala, Scarlett defended her decision to wear Marchesa, telling HOLA! USA in a statement: “I wore Marchesa because their clothes make women feel confident and beautiful and it is my pleasure to support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers.”