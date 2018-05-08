Scarlett Johansson made a statement at the 2018 Met Gala — and it didn’t involve angel wings or a pope hat! The Avengers: Infinity War star hit the red carpet at the star-studded event on Monday, May 7, wearing an ethereal ombre Marchesa gown. The fashion moment marked the first time a celebrity has worn the brand co-founded by Harvey Weinstein’s ex-wife Georgina Chapman to a high profile event since the disgraced film producer's sexual assault allegations came to light last year. “I wore Marchesa because their clothes make women feel confident and beautiful and it is my pleasure to support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers,” Scarlett said in a statement to HOLA! USA.

Scarlett wore Marchesa to the 2018 Met Gala Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The mom-of-one, who was joined at the Costume Institute’s annual benefit by her boyfriend Colin Jost, has been an outspoken member of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.

During the Time's Up! Women's March in Los Angeles back in January, Scarlett delivered a power speech during which she reflected on her own experiences. “Suddenly I was 19 again and I started to remember all the men I’d known who had taken advantage of the fact that I was a young woman who didn’t yet have the tools to say no, or to understand the value of my own self-worth,” she shared. “I had many relationships both personal and professional where the power dynamic was so off that I had to create a narrative in which I was the cool girl who could hang in and hang out, and that sometimes meant compromising what felt right for me. And that seemed okay."

Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman was previously married to Harvey Weinstein Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

"Compromising my voice and therefore allowing myself to be unseen and degraded. Whether it was intended by the other party or not. It allowed me to have the approval that women are conditioned to need," Scarlett, 33, said. “No more pandering. No more feeling guilty about hurting people’s feelings when something doesn’t feel right for me. I have made a promise to myself to be responsible to for myself, that in order to trust my instincts I must first respect them.”