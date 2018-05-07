The anticipation is building for the first Monday in May! On May 7, the stars will align for the Met Gala in New York City. In the run up to the biggest night in fashion – celebrities have shared some of their favorite memories, looks and rituals. Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram to share one of her most iconic glam moments. Kendall and Kylie Jenner reminisced with a sisterly photo from 2017’s soiree. Madonna even reminded fans that there’s always room for a snack break in the makeup chair. Click above to see how the celebrities are gearing up for the most-talked about Monday.