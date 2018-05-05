For over a decade, Jennifer Lopez has turned out look-after-look for the Met Gala. The annual ball, held in the 48-year-old’s home city of New York, is regarded as one of the biggest fashion nights of the year – and the Shades of Blue actress certainly never seems shy when it's time to take the famous stairs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Jennifer has attended nine galas and has showcased some of her most stand out style moments on that staircase. Ahead of the first Monday in May, when the 2018 gala will take place, here is a look at all of J-Lo’s Met Gala custom dresses from over the years.