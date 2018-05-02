Shanina Shaik took a cue from another famous bride-to-be for her island nuptials to DJ Ruckus. The 27-year-old supermodel tied the knot to the on-demand DJ (real name Gregory Andrews) on April 28 – in a custom gown by Meghan Markle’s favorite designers Ralph & Russo. Living out her dream of having her wedding on the beach, the Aussie bride knew the design duo would be a perfect match for her special day. “I had to say ‘yes’ as Tamara [Ralph] and Michael [Russo] design the most stunning gowns,” Shanina told Vogue. “I’m lucky to have a custom dress made by them."

VIEW GALLERY Shanina wore a beautiful gown by Ralph & Russo Photo: Sara Lobla

"I sent inspiration pictures, and Tamara put her twist on it and sketched a few options for me to review," she continued about the husband and wife design duo responsible for the royal bride-to-be's engagement photo dress. "From there, I selected what I liked the best, and we worked together to pick lace as well as a color that I wanted. The whole process took around eight months, but in the end, we came up with the dress that I have always dreamed of.”

The boho-inspired dress featured a scoop neck and a long train. Shanina wore a stunning pair of Aquazzura heels, another favorite of Prince Harry's fiancée, as she walked down the aisle to the love of her life. The shoes were a gift from a friend, who took her to the private shopping suite at Harrods. The supermodel’s other good friend Lorraine Schwartz let her borrow a pink and white diamond wreath necklace – with matching earrings – that were the perfect complement to the dress. The stunning bride went for a dewy glow with her makeup and chose to wear her long brown tresses in an updo – with her bangs flowing to the side.

VIEW GALLERY The supermodel married DJ Ruckus during an island ceremony in the Bahamas Photo: Sara Lobla

The bridal party, which included Jasmine Tookes, Olivia Pierson and Nicole Williams, wore custom dresses by Australian designer Zimmermann and the groom looked dapper in an all-black tux by Tom Ford. The ceremony was officiated by Rev Run and attended by famous faces such as Ashlee Simpson Ross and her husband Evan Ross (who served as a groomsman), Hannah Ferguson, Daniela Lopez Osario and more.

VIEW GALLERY Shanina's bridal party wore dresses by Australian designer Zimmermann Photo: Sara Lobla

The three-day affair was held on a private island in the Bahamas, right next to the spot where Gregory, 34, popped the question in 2015. “When deciding on the venue, we quickly realized we wanted to get married at the same location where we got engaged,” she said. After the ceremony, the bride slipped into a dress by Michael Costello with Jimmy Choo shoes. A custom look that was perfect for the reception, which was DJ'd by Rev Run and friends DJ KISS and DJ Politik. “I wanted to wear a dress that was very flowy and easy to move in,” she said. “I knew we were going to dance the night away!”