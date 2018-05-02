Move over Sandy — there’s a new (royal) pink lady around. Queen Rania gave off serious Grease vibes while visiting the Queen Rania Family and Child Center in Jabal al Nasr. The Jordanian monarch stepped out on Wednesday, May 2, sporting a silk pink varsity jacket by Robert Rodriguez and black Fendi tracksuit pants that had us thinking she would go perfectly together like rama lama lama ka dinga da dinga dong with Rizzo, Jan, Marty and Frenchy from the 1978 movie musical that starred Olivia Newton John and John Travolta.

Queen Rania channeled her inner Pink Lady with her latest ensmeble Photo: Instagram/queenrania

Rania completed her ‘50s-inspired outfit with black and pink Tom Ford pointed mixed mesh pumps, which retail for $840. Fans were quick to comment on the 47-year-old Queen’s stylish attire with one writing, “This outfit SLAYS" and another posted, “How does she make sweatpants look so good 😭.” Meanwhile one Instagram user commented, “Queen of modernity” — and we couldn’t agree more!