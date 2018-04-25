Mexico’s First Lady Angélica Rivera took style inspiration from one of Hollywood’s most stylish stars, Zoe Saldana, for her royal meeting with Queen Maxima of The Netherlands. President Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico’s wife and former telenovela star channeled the Marvel actress’ white and black Givenchy pantsuit from the Los Angeles premiere of Avengers: Infinity War for the luncheon on Tuesday, April 24, at Noordeinde Palace with King Willem-Alexander's wife.

The Mexican first lady's outfit is similar to the Givenchy ensemble Zoe Saldana wore to the Hollywood premiere of Avengers: Infinity War Photos: Getty Images/WireImage

Zoe turned heads on the star-studded carpet for the action film on Monday, April 23. The Gamora actress stunned wearing the monochromatic ensemble from the designer's Fall 2018 collection that featured a plunging neckline and large black bow at the waist.

Queen Maxima posed with her husband King Willem-Alexander and Mexico's first couple on April 24 Photo: Getty Images

Unlike the Guardians of the Galaxy star, Angélica opted for a more conservative outfit for her lunch with the Dutch Queen. The first lady sported black trousers, a white frilled blouse and black bow tie for the event held at the Noordeinde Palace on Tuesday, April 24. Meanwhile, Queen Maxima made a floral statement recycling her colorful sheath dress by Belgian label Natan, which she famously wore last spring to meet with Ivanka Trump during the Women20 (W20) Summit in Berlin, Germany. At the time, the monarch and the American first daughter were all smiles as they twinned in their floral outfits.