Move over Olivia Pope, First Lady Melania Trump is wearing the white hat in D.C. these days. President Donald Trump’s stylish wife made a fashion statement stepping out on Tuesday, April 24, wearing a wide-brimmed hat by Hervé Pierre that perfectly complemented her crisp white asymmetrical Michael Kors Collection skirt suit. Needless to say, the mom-of-one’s bold accessory set social media ablaze. The first lady’s look drew comparisons to Kerry Washington’s former Scandal character Olivia Pope. “Anyone else getting an Olivia Pope "White Hats" vibe from FLOTUS?? #gladiators,” one Twitter user wrote, while another tweeted, “FLOTUS doing her best Olivia Pope.”

Melania's hat was compared to Beyoncé and Olivia Pope Photos: Getty Images

Other’s likened Melania’s chapeau to Beyoncé’s white hat from the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, as well as the Lemonade singer’s black hat from her Formation music video. “Getting some serious Beyoncé Formation vibes from Melania's hat this morning,” a social media user wrote.

Melania’s hat got me feeling pic.twitter.com/AjP49zFTgJ — Melanie (@Melynn309) April 24, 2018

Melania, who is set to host her first State Dinner with France on Tuesday evening, wasn’t the only one dressed in white. The first lady twinned with her French counterpart Brigitte Macron. The two women showed off their fashion credentials early in the day attending a state welcome at the White House with their respective husbands, Presidents Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron. Melania and Brigitte also visited the National Gallery of Art to view the many incredible pieces the gallery has to offer, including the Cézanne Portraits Exhibit. “Everyone understands the language of art,” the American first lady said. “The historically famous and beautiful works that currently live in the National Gallery of Art are breathtaking.”

The first ladies visited the National Gallery of Art in D.C. Photo: Getty Images

In the evening, the first couples will dine in the White House’s State Dining Room. All of the details for the Trump administration's first dinner were carefully selected by Barron Trump’s mother, 47, “to complement and pay homage to the long-standing friendship between the United States and France.”