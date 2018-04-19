Saying goodbye to Scandal means saying goodbye to all of Olivia Pope’s iconic handbags. Kerry Washington’s character on the ABC series has been the true definition of style goals for the last seven seasons. Fans have watched as Olivia has handled the toughest situations – with the best accessories. The bags have also worked wonders – hiding Kerry's baby bump during filming. “They mean a lot to me these bags,” Kerry told Seth Meyers. “Seven years of memories in every single beautiful bag.” Before the series finale, take a look at Scandal’s bag collection and know it's not just the devil who wears Prada, gladiators do too.