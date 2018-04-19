Stylish minds think alike! While Melania Trump's fashion is often compared to the Duchess of Cambridge's, the first lady recently took style inspiration from another royal icon, Spain’s Queen Letizia. President Donald Trump’s wife was the epitome of chicness wearing an off-the-shoulder striped gown from Carolina Herrera’s 2018 resort collection as she strolled the grounds of at Mar-a-Lago holding hands with her husband, alongside their visiting guests, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe on April 17 in Palm Beach. The former model, 47, completed her stylish ensemble with her signature Christian Louboutin pumps and wearing her dark tresses down.

VIEW GALLERY Melania (left, 2018) took fashion inspiration from Spain's Queen Letizia (right, 2017) Photos: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images/Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images

Melania’s nautical dress is reminiscent of one worn by King Felipe’s wife, 45, last June. Queen Letizia bared her shoulders at the 2017 UNICEF Spanish Committee Awards and to welcome, at the time, then-Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski wearing an off-the-shoulder midi dress by Carolina Herrera. Like Melania’s dress, the monarch’s piece was a black and white striped knit number, however Letizia’s came from the Venezuelan designer’s spring 2017 collection. The Spanish Queen is a fan of the fashion designer's pieces and often steps out in Carolina Herrera designs.