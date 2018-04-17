Queen Letizia proved pearls are always appropriate on Monday evening. The Spanish monarch — along with her husband King Felipe — hosted a dinner gala for the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, wearing the Cartier Diamond and Pearl Tiara for the very first time. The piece, which was made for Queen Victoria Eugenia in 1920, has been worn by Letizia’s mother-in-law Queen Sofía since it was reunited with the Spanish royal family following the 1996 death of Queen Ena’s daughter Infanta Maria Cristina, who inherited the tiara and married Italian Count Enrico Marone-Cinzano.

VIEW GALLERY King Felipe's wife wore the Cartier Diamond and Pearl Tiara for the first time at the April 16 dinner Photo: Borja Benito - Pool/Getty Images

Since its return to the Spanish royals, King Felipe’s mother has worn the sparkler on different occasions including official portraits and Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik’s royal wedding in 2004. The dazzling topper is made up of eight large pearls and swirls of diamonds.

VIEW GALLERY Queen Sofía wore the piece to Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark’s royal wedding in 2004 Photo: SVEN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

Sofía’s tiara complemented her daughter-in-law’s pearl embellished gown by Ana Locking on April 16. Letizia, 45, looked regal in the navy number that featured cutouts under and around the arms, in addition to a thigh high slit. The mom-of-two completed her look with Nina Ricci pumps, diamond earrings from the Joyas de Pasar collection and the Grand Cross of the Order of Christ.

VIEW GALLERY Letizia paired the tiara with a pearl embellished gown Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images

Letizia’s stunning tiara choice came three weeks after her tense moment with her mother-in-law after Easter church service on April 1. The Spanish royals had just finished attending mass when Queen Sofía attempted to pose for a photo with her granddaughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía. Queen Letizia appeared to block her mother-in-law’s path to avoid the pictures from being taken, before exchanging words with the 79-year-old Queen. King Felipe, 50, then intervened between his mother and wife, giving Letizia a gentle squeeze on her arm. Days later, the two Queens were all smiles posing for photos as they visited former King Juan Carlos I at the hospital.