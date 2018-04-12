Eiza González was looking for trouble with her latest look! The Mexican beauty showed off her impressive street style once again – this time in Barcelona. The 27-year-old turned heads as she made her way through the streets of Spain in a casual, but eye-catching number. Eiza was the center of attention in a striped shirt that read trouble. The tank top, which is by Urban Outfitters, helped the actress beat the heat and was paired with high waisted denim and dark boots.

Eiza kept her long, dark tresses out of her face with a low ponytail and the sun out of her eyes with a pair of medium-rimmed sunglasses. Earlier this week, Eiza showed off her more athletic side. In a selfie posted on her Instagram page, the songstress rocked an Atlanta Braves cap, along with the caption that read: “This crown represents something bigger. It’s your team. Your city. Your family. Your empire. Authentic Collection #59FIFTY True Fitted Cap. @neweracapstyle.”

The Neutrogena ambassador has been known to make a statement with her clothing. Last month, Eiza walked the streets of L.A. in a shirt by Alice & Olivia that read: “When women support each other great things happen.” The Baby Driver star is currently in Barcelona filming her latest movieParadise Hills. She has been documenting the action on Instagram that features her co-stars Emma Roberts, Jeremy Irvine, Awkwafina and Danielle MacDonald. “I love them so much already💕 #ParadiseHillsMovie 🎥.”