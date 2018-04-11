We’d bet on Gwen Stefani’s style any day! The Cool singer announced her Las Vegas residency on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, April 10, wearing a casino-inspired dress by Spanish designer Teresa Helbig. The statement dress, which was seen on the runway during Madrid Fashion Week back in September, is from the designer’s "Rien ne va Plus" collection and features gold embroidered poker cards. HOLA! spoke to Teresa last fall about her spring/summer 2018 line. At the time, the designer, whose pieces are also worn by Zendaya and Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó, admitted that Gwen’s poker card dress is one of her favorites from the collection.

VIEW GALLERY Gwen announced her Vegas residency wearing a casino-inspired dress by Spanish designer Teresa Helbig Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Gwen's Just a Girl residency at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood kicks off on June 27. "To be able to do a show in Vegas is such an incredible honor. Growing up in Anaheim, California, I could never have imagined one day having my own Vegas residency," the mom-of-three said in a statement. "I have been so fortunate to tour throughout my career, but to create a show for Vegas is something I've never experienced and I can't wait."

VIEW GALLERY The singer's dress was seen on the runway during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid Spring/Summer 2018 Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images

Aside from announcing her first-ever Las Vegas residency, Gwen, who teamed her Teresa Helbig dress with thigh high suede boots, opened up to host Ellen DeGeneres about her relationship with country star Blake Shelton, 41. The pop star noted that her sons sons Kingston, 11, Zuma, nine, and Apollo, four, simply adore the country crooner. “The kids love him. We love him. Everybody loves him. He’s lovable,” Gwen said. After being pressed on the topic of marriage, the Hollaback Girl singer confessed, “I do, I think about [marriage] all the time.”