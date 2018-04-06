As one of the most popular celebrities at the moment, Selena Gomez has the opportunity to wear anything she wants, as prices are not a problem. In the past, she's worn pieces with hefty price tags, but recently, the Wolves singer turned it down a big notch during a sleepover with three of her close girlfriends. The four ladies all sported a pink pajama set that only costs $19.99 from Target. That's right! For less than $20 you can wear the exact same sleepwear as the most followed person on Instagram!

The pink pajama set worn by Selena Gomez

The pajama set is from the intimates and loungewear brand Gilligan & O'Malley, and this particular style comes in five different colors: pom pom pink, heather gray, medium heather gray, just peachy and black. In the sleepover picture, posted by YouTuber Rebeka Walters, Selena can be seen combining her PJs with a pair of pale pink over-the-knee PUMA socks. Considering that the Disney Channel alum has a contract with the sportswear brand, it comes as no surprise that she wears their pieces all the time, especially if they match.

it’s a pajama jam A post shared by Rebeka Walters (@rebeka_w) on Apr 2, 2018 at 11:04pm PDT

The two other girls in Selena's squad are Theresa Marie Mingus and Paige Reed. While Selena is taking a rumored break from on-again-off-again boyfriend, Justin Bieber, good quality girl-time with her best friends may be exactly what she needs at the moment.