The British Royal Family was out in full force on Sunday, April 1, for their annual Easter church service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. While Kate Middleton traded last year's cream-colored ensemble for a rich chocolate brown look, it was bride-to-be Princess Eugenie who stole the show in an eye-catching paint-splattered dress by Oscar de la Renta. As the art director of Hauser & Wirth, a contemporary art gallery in London, Eugenie's $2,790 shirt-dress is certainly a nod to her illustrious career in the arts.

Popular Instagram account @theroyalwatcher pointed out the Princess's daring style in a post writing, "my favorite outfit though is @princesseugenie. Cute skirt with a hat to match Granny's," in reference to the Queen's all-pink skirt suit. And followers agreed, with one commenting, "Yes, Princess Eugenie's outfit is my favorite."

It's not the first time this year that Eugenie has impressed with her bold outfit choices. Back in January, she stunned onlookers at a church service in Norfolk when she opted for a striking bottle green cape. And last month she wore an incredible floral frock while celebrating the wedding of Prince Christian of Hanover and his wife Alessandra de Osma.

Pregnant Kate attended the Easter service with Prince William as well

Eugenie attended the Easter service alongside her fiancé Jack Brooksbank, who she will wed at the same chapel later this year. Also in attendance was the Duchess of Cambridge, who looked radiant at eight months pregnant. The mom-of-two recycled her bespoke brown Catherine Walker coat for the occasion, which she paired with nude shoes, her Betty Boop Beret by Lock & Co. and accessorized with Balenciaga pearl earrings and a pearl brooch. The Duchess was accompanied by her husband Prince William who dressed smartly in a navy suit and tie.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are also due to marry at the chapel on May 19, were not in attendance. And while it's not known where they spent the weekend, the lovebirds were most likely enjoying some downtime out of the public eye. Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, have carried out a string of engagements around the UK in recent months, not to mention making the final preparations for their royal wedding.