Ever since her breakout role in Jane the Virgin, Gina Rodriguez has made headlines for her impeccable red carpet style, political activism and her various television and film roles. Most recently, the 33-year-old actress announced that she will be starring in and producing Netflix's upcoming Carmen Sandiego movie, this in addition to voicing their separate animated Carmen Sandiego series. While we're still months away from the premieres of the projects, we can still take a look at Gina's best red carpet looks through the years. From her sparkly nude Zuhair Murad gown from the Oscars to her multi-colored Cristina Ottaviano dress that she wore to the Annihilation premiere, click play above to see her best fashion looks.