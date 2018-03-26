Brazilian fashion blogger Camila Coelho was featured in one of HOLA! USA's fashion stories for their April issue, and in a behind-the-scenes video, the influencer talks about her favorite designers and the trends she's loving right now for spring. "My shoot was so much fun!," Camila said of her experience shooting for the issue. After New York Fashion Week I am tired, and I didn’t expect to have as much fun as I did. I ended up dancing samba!" Watch above to hear Camila talk about all things fashion and goof around behind-the-scenes.

