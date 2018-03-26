With the highly-anticipated arrival of the Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third child next month, Prince George will soon after be dressing up for another christening. Royal fans will recall the future King’s adorable red ensemble that he wore to his sister Princess Charlotte’s baptism in 2015. The toddler's outfit quickly sold out within 24-hours. Well, parents looking to replicate Prince George’s iconic outfit can rejoice with the release of Pepa & Company's spring/summer 2018 collection.

CLICK TO SEE MORE PIECES FROM THE COLLECTION

VIEW GALLERY Copy Prince George's 2015 christening look with an adorable shirt and short set from Pepa & Co's spring/summer 2018 collection Photo: Getty Images/Pepa & Company

The Duchess' go-to childrenswear brand unveiled their new seasonal line for ages zero to eight on Monday, March 26, and the collection features a hand smocked shirt and shorts reminiscent of Prince George’s red shorts and embroidered shirt by British designer Rachel Riley from three years ago. Like George’s outfit, the sharp set, which retails for roughly $119 (£84.00), is also red and white. The site describes the ensemble as the “must-have for the celebration season.”

MORE: Step into spring with these royals in florals

“Pepa is always inspired by the clothing that was once worn by children from past generations,” a spokesperson for the Spanish brand told HOLA! USA. “She looks back at what her family wore when they were children but gives them a modern twist."

VIEW GALLERY The collection features dresses fit for a Princess like the Duchess of Cambridge's daughter, Princess Charlotte Photo: WireImage/Pepa & Company

No doubt Kate will be a fan of Pepa & Co’s newly released collection. From hand smocked dresses to chino shorts and light cotton shirts, the clothing is very much in line with the Duchess’ taste for her children’s timeless, classic fashion. Young girls can emulate Princess Charlotte’s signature style with the brand’s delicate floral print dresses.

GALLERY: NAUGHTY ROYAL MOMENTS

Pepa & Co’s spring/summer line features a palette of neutrals and pastel colors in addition to floral prints, gingham, sailor stripes and nautical-inspired pieces. A small swimwear collection if also available for babies, girls and boys as well as socks, shoes, sandals, bows and accessories.