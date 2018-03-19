Meghan Meghan has shown impressive style credentials since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry. The American actress, 36, has stepped out for a number of official engagements alongside her fiancé sporting designer threads that are collectively worth over $28,688. The future royal’s Christmas ensemble alone cost close to $10,000. So that begs the question, who is footing the bill for Meghan’s pricey wardrobe?

VIEW GALLERY Meghan's outfit on Christmas 2017 cost nearly $10,000 Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

According to People Magazine, Royal Family members are not allowed to accept free clothing, so it’s understood that Meghan’s clothing is being paid for out of pocket. While Kate Middleton works with her stylist Natasha Archer, who call clothes in from designers, they send back pieces they don't keep and pay for the ones they do. "She doesn't take free clothes, and I've heard that from other people who sent her things," designer Katherine Hooker, whose designs the Duchess has worn, told Huffington Post in 2013.

Meghan reportedly earned about $450,000 per year thanks to her former USA Network show Suits. Meanwhile Harry’s net worth is estimated to be about $25 million. Prince William, his brother and the Duchess of Cambridge draw their business expenses from Prince Charles' Duchy of Cornwall fund, which covers staff salaries as well as wardrobe costs. However, since Meghan is not yet married into the family she does not have access to it. Last year, Kensington Palace confirmed to the Daily Mail that Meghan's $75,000 Ralph & Russo couture gown from her engagement portraits was "privately purchased."

VIEW GALLERY The American actress wore a $75,000 gown for her engagements photos Photo: Alexi Lubomirski

Nonetheless, Meghan's investment appears to be paying off because her style choices have proven to be a hit with both the public and other members of the royal family. On Friday, March 16, Princess Eugenie was spotted wearing the same nude Aquazzura Matilde Suede Stiletto Pumps that Meghan wore when she announced her engagement, plus Welsh denim brand Hiut now has a three-month waiting list after the TV star wore a pair of their jeans during a visit to Cardiff in January.