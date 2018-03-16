When it came to her royal wedding in South America, Alessandra de Osma turned to Spanish designers to dress herself and her wedding party. Prince Christian of Hanover’s wife stunned on her big day donning an elegant, custom gown by Jorge Vazquez. Similarly, the couple’s flower girls and one pageboy were dressed in Spanish designs by one of Kate Middleton’s go-to childrenswear brands, Pepa & Co. “It was truly an honour that outfits by Pepa & Co were chosen for such a special event by Alessandra de Osma who is considered one of Europe’s most elegant fashion icons,” founder Pepa Gonzalez said in a statement shared with HOLA! USA.

VIEW GALLERY The couple's young bridal party wore outfits by Pepa & Co Photo: ©GTRESONLINE

Five flower girls and one page boy were dressed in the brand’s exclusive Celebration Collection wearing traditional sash dresses, silk knickerbockers and cummerbund with a Peter Pan collar shirt in a blue colorway. Mary Janes shoes and bluchers from the children's label completed each outfit.

VIEW GALLERY George and Charlotte wore similar designs for Pippa's wedding Photo: Getty Images

Unlike his older brother Prince Ernst Jr., Christian’s wedding party did not include any of their Monaco royal step-siblings' kids — Sacha and India Casiraghi. Instead, his half-sister, Princess Alexandra of Hanover, helped carry Alesandra’s showstopping veil into Lima’s St. Peter's Church on Friday, March 16. The lavish event held in the bride's native Peru marked the couple’s second ceremony. The pair said "I do" last November in a civil wedding in London. Christian and Alessandra first met in 2005 during the Prince’s visit to Peru. Alessandra, who was only 14 at the time, served as a guide for the Hanoverian royal. After years of friendship the pair stepped out as a couple in 2011.