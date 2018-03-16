The "Meghan Markle Effect" strikes again! Independent Welsh denim brand Hiut has revealed that they have backorders stretching a mammoth three months since the royal bride-to-be wore a pair of their jeans on a visit to Cardiff in January. Prince Harry's fiancée has been meticulous in wearing fashion brands that are native to the places she visits, choosing to team Hiut's dark skinny jeans with a Prince of Wales-checked top for the occasion. The tiny denim firm have confirmed they've even had to employ extra staff since she sported the outfit, further proving Meghan's huge style influence.

CLICK FOR GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY Meghan's Hiut denim jeans are now backordered Photo: Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

David Hieatt, who founded the company with his wife Clare, told The Sun: "The website went absolutely crazy. We have a back order waiting list for three months. We are having two more people in and we're moving to a new factory. The effect has been remarkable." Since Meghan stepped out in her Hiut Denim, orders began flooding in from all over the world, including Paris and New York.

MORE: COULD RALPH & RUSSO BE DESIGNING MEGHAN MARKLE'S ROYAL WEDDING DRESS?

The fashion company was launched after the couple, who hail from South Wales, decided to bring the denim industry back to Cardigan — after jean manufacturers Dewhirst shut its factory doors. The brand's website states: "Cardigan is a small town of 4,000 good people. 400 of them used to make jeans. They made 35,000 pairs a week. For three decades.Then one day the factory closed. It left town. But all that skill and knowhow remained. Without any way of showing the world what they could do.That’s why we have started The Hiut Denim Company. To bring manufacturing back home. To use all that skill on our doorstep. And to breathe new life into our town."

VIEW GALLERY The actress' sweater from her visit to Brixton sold out after she stepped out in the piece Photo: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

This isn't the first time Meghan has caused a sell-out with her clothing choices. Shoppers rushed to buy the $75 Marks & Spencer sweater that she wore during a visit to Brixton in January — which not only became a sell-out, but was selling for four times its amount on eBay, while on Christmas Day, her Chloe "Pixie" bag flew off the shelves. Meanwhile the burgundy Strathberry handbag that Meghan wore on a visit to Nottingham managed to crash the brand's website!