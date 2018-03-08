At 48-years-old, Jennifer Lopez undoubtedly has one of the best bodies in the industry, so it comes as no secret that Jenny from the Block singer regularly visits the gym. The Puerto Rican actress maintains a rigorous diet that excludes alcohol and coffee, and she frequently does the Tracy Anderson Method as a way of working out — and of course, as with everything that J.Lo does, she always does it in style. Her fashionable taste is obvious whether on stage, the red carpet, at home or on a run and now the mom-of-two has revealed one of the brands she wears while breaking a sweat.

J. LO'S BEST WORKOUT 'GRAMS

VIEW GALLERY Jennifer Lopez looked stylish going for a run in New York City Photo: Getty Images

On March 7, the Ain’t Your Mama singer took to her social media accounts to share her love for Niyama Sol, a new workout clothing brand that sells attire for the gym, streets and water in an array of colors and prints. "Up and at ‘em rise and shine... about to get in this workout in my new leggings..." Jennifer captioned a picture of herself wearing a pair of leggings from the brand and a sports bra. "Thanks @niyamasol !!!! #gettingitin."

In the past, J.Lo has shared pictures of herself both during and after a workout, and sometimes even features her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. The actress recently wrapped filming her upcoming romantic comedy Second Act, during which she was photographed several times running through the streets of New York City with friend and co-star Vanessa Hudgens. So whether on or off screen/stage, Jennifer has a fixed passion on staying fit. Want to see how she keeps it up? Click through the gallery to discover her best workout 'grams and use them as your own fit-spiration.