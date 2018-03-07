With a royal wedding just around the corner, many royal-approved brands are launching bridal-inspired collections. First there was Kate Middleton's favorite designers, Jenny Packham and L.K. Bennett, who collaborated on a dreamy bridal collection. Then, Essie launched nail lacquers inspired by weddings that they describe as being able to create "a manicure fit for royalty." Now, Meghan Markle's favorite shoe designer, Sarah Flint, has launched a limited edition bridal collection as well, and seeing as the American actress will tie the knot with Prince Harry on May 19, we wonder if the Suits alum may be using a pair from this capsule collection to walk down the aisle.

For her bridal capsule collection, Sarah re-launched her satin Luisa shoe and tweaked it to create six stunning limited edition styles. The Luisa is famous for being loved by celebrities such as Kate Bosworth, who owns the shoe in not one, but two colors, because of its delicate ankle tie, hand-pleated satin and Swarovski crystal embellishment. Now, the Luisa is available in a D’Orsay, Flat and a 100mm (4 inch) Pump to suit every bride's want and need for her special day.

This capsule is ideal for brides and bridesmaids alike, and if you're a traditionalist, we especially love the Sky Blue Satin Pump as your something blue. Then, for the reception, switch to the Flat or D’Orsay and prepare to dance the night away! The prices range from $675 for flats to $725 for the high heels, and if you're ever going to splurge on shoes, it should be on a pair that will keep you dancing throughout the best day of your life. Find the limited collection on sarahflint.com.