Diamonds are a girl's best friend, or so the saying goes. On the red carpet of the 90th annual Academy Awards, our favorite celebrities stepped out in stunning dresses and lavish jewelry, and it's the latter that made our hearts skip an extra beat. From Nicole Kidman's Harry Winston 53-carat diamond earrings to Camila Alves' stunning necklace that featured rubies, amethysts and diamonds, we've rounded up the best jewelry worn at the 2018 Oscars. Press play above to see them all!