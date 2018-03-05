Rita Moreno had viewers doing a double take at the 90th annual Academy Awards. The 86-year-old stepped out wearing the exact same black and gold gown that she wore to the 1962 Oscars ceremony when she took home her first and only Academy Award for her role in West Side Story. “This is a 56-year-old gown that I wore when I won my Oscar in 1962. This is the dress. It’s been hanging in my closet and I go and stroke it now and then. I just love — it was an amazing night,” she told People magazine on the red carpet on Sunday, March 4. “They didn’t have a red carpet then, it was so different.”

CLICK FOR GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY Rita Moreno recycled her 1962 Oscars dress to the 2018 ceremony Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The Puerto Rican actress freshened up her vintage ensemble, which was made in the Philippines, by modifying the neckline to turn the piece it into a strapless design. She also added bold accesories like a statement necklace, velvet gloves and a black turban.

GALLERY: RED CARPET LOOKS FROM THE 2018 OSCARS

VIEW GALLERY The actress won her Oscar in 1962 Photo: Getty Images

Back when Rita took home her Oscar over 50 years ago, the movie legend delivered one of the shortest acceptance speeches on record. The film legend noted, “I did not expect to win. I thought Judy Garland would.” When asked if she would like to add anything to her brief speech, she said, “I would like to add about forty different things. Mostly I wish I had accepted on behalf of my people. That would have been so wonderful, but I swear it was so unexpected.”