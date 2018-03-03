Ever since joining PUMA last September, Selena Gomez has already shot three campaigns for the brand. The first focused on athletic wear separates (think velour tops and branded sports bras) and the second was for the brand's En Pointe collection (where she starred as a ballerina and worked in collaboration with the New York City Ballet). For the PUMA and Selena's third collaboration they've switched their focus to shoes designed for long trainings. This installment is titled the IGNITE Flash collection, and according to the brand, Selena is the ideal representation of the line due to her flexible style that, "takes her from the gym to the red carpet and to all corners of the globe."

CLICK FOR HER BEST ATHLETICWEAR LOOKS

VIEW GALLERY Selena stars in Puma's latest campaign Photo: Puma

“Being part of the PUMA family is very exciting for me,” the Bad Liar singer said in a statement shared with HOLA! USA when their partnership first started back in September. “PUMA has changed the game when it comes to the mash-up of athletic wear and fashion. It’s amazing to see this influence on style and culture and I’m excited to be a part of it. ”

RELATED: Selena Gomez channels her inner ballerina for PUMA campaign

PUMA claims that this new shoe is a total game-changer for the active woman. The shoe features IGNITE foam – providing a lightweight, comfortable, and cushioned feel under the foot. It also includes a molded rubber heel clip that is designed to secure the heel and caps off the finishing details. If this sounds like something you need to take your workout to the next level, then mark your calendar for March 15 as that's when IGNITE Flash will hit the brand's website. In Selena's words, "If you're ready come and get it." So on your mark, get set, GO!