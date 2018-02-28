All eyes were on the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle as they made their first official joint appearance together at the Royal Foundation Forum in London. The two ladies coordinated for their highly-anticipated engagement, both opting for striking blue designs that perfectly showcased their individual styles. Kate, 36, stepped out in a recycled dress from her favorite maternity brand, Seraphine, that retailed for less than $150. The design, which features button detailing at the waist, highlighted the Duchess' growing baby bump. Prince George and Princess Charlotte's mom completed her look with a pair of matching blue court shoes and simple accessories.

VIEW GALLERY Duchess Kate and Meghan coordinated in blue for their first official joint appearance Photo: Getty Images

Meghan, meanwhile, opted for a more expensive dress, choosing a Jason Wu design that costs $1,795. The belted satin wrap dress features statement shoulders, and is currently available on Net-A-Porter. The Suits alum, 36, teamed the piece with a pair of black ankle wrap heels.

Both Kate and Meghan have been hailed for their ability to showcase both designer and high street brands. Meghan caused a stir last year when she posed in a $75,000 sheer couture gown by British label Ralph & Russo for her official engagement photos with Prince Harry. The American actress was pictured wearing the lavish feather-skirted gown in two out of the three photographs; in the third snap she sported a cream jumper by Victoria Beckham.

VIEW GALLERY Meghan stunned in a $75,000 Ralph & Russo gown in her engagement photos with Prince Harry Photo: Alexi Lubomirski

When it came to her own engagement photos in 2010, Kate chose a white knee-length belted dress with a draped collar and a curving petal skirt from British retailer Reiss. The "Nanette" dress, which the Duchess reportedly owned prior to the Mario Testino photoshoot, cost $310 at the time and sold out immediately.