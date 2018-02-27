Dior, Gucci, Prada, oh my! Every year the stars step out and turn the Oscars red carpet into a designer fashion show. Nominees, presenters and guests alike turn heads at the high-profile award show wearing show-stopping designs by renowned fashion houses. While a number of actors and actresses take home the coveted gold statuette, only a select few are crowned best-dressed by the end of the evening. Ahead of the 90th annual Academy Awards, taking place on Sunday, March 4, take a look back at past red carpet fashion. From Lupita Nyong'o to Cate Blanchett, these stars have brought the glamour to Hollywood's biggest night.