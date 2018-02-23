Jennifer Lopez has been making the best-dressed lists for over a decade so it's no wonder that people may look to her for style inspiration. The newest person to hop on the J.Lo bandwagon is Brazilian superstar Anitta, who rocked a head-to-toe shimmery look for a performance at Miami's LIV at Fontainebleau on Thursday, February 22. Back in December, Jennifer stepped out in a crystal-embellished Gucci ensemble while out with friends, and now Anitta has taken the look and made it her own. The 24-year-old singer wore the same Gucci pants and added a sheer and shiny top to finish the look.

VIEW GALLERY Anitta shined in a shimmery outfit before her show at Miami's LIV at Fontainebleau Photo: WorldRedEye.com

Earlier in the night, Anitta performed in Miami during the Premio Lo Nuestro awards show by herself and again with J Balvin for their latest hit Machika. Although this marked the first time she has performed in America, Anitta is already widely popular and has a following of over 26.7 million followers on Instagram. In the past, she's said that singers like Beyoncé, Mariah Carey and Rihanna are musical and artistic inspirations, but there's no doubt that Jenny from the Block is one of her style icons as well.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 28, 2017 at 10:42am PST

The Not Your Mama star, who is the most recent Guess Girl, declared herself part of the "Gucci gang" while wearing the sparkling ensemble back in December for a holiday party. During the event, she was also pictured taking a selfie with celebrity bud Kim Kardashian, photo that she later captioned, "When Kimmy comes we always have to take a selfie... 👯‍♀️🎄🌮💋."

💠 A post shared by anitta 🎤 (@anitta) on Feb 23, 2018 at 10:24am PST

Anitta performed several of her top hits at LIV including Vai Malandra, Paradinha and Is That for Me. During the Premio Lo Nuestro show, the star-studded crowd went wild as she performed with J Balvin. Former vine-star Lele Pons (who starred in their Downtown music video) was seen excitedly twerking to the song and Victoria's Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro was spotted dancing along as well.