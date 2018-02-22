For Helena Bordón, dressing for a stylish night out is nothing new. The Brazilian socialite grew up in the center of the fashion world, and now at age 31, Helena has fully grown into her stylish persona with confidence and grace and expertly showcased that during a photoshoot for HOLA! USA's new March issue. For her six-page spread, the blogger wore an array of elegant pieces worthy of the Oscars from her favorite designers this season. Altuzarra, Oscar de la Renta, Elie Saab and Marchesa were her designers of choice, and in the video she explains why they're her go-to this season. Intrigued? Press play above to find out and go behind-the-scenes of our March issue shoot.

