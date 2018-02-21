Some of the biggest names in entertainment showed up to the BRIT Awards red carpet in absolutely stunning attire, one of them being Camila Cabello, of course. The Havana singer has made a name for herself as an all-around fashionista, whether it be with her red carpet glamour or her modern street style — and this time around wasn’t any exception. For the event, Camila looked like a dream in a semi-sheer powder blue gown by Meghan Markle-approved designer Ralph & Russo — Prince Harry's financée wore a $75,000 gown by the British designer for her official engagement portraits.

VIEW GALLERY Camila Cabello wowed at the 2018 BRIT Awards Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Camila's dress for the awards show in London featured a halter neckline, ruffles and a keyhole cutout on her chest. And as for her accessory of choice? Three white roses that she wore as rings to continue to show her support for the Time’s Up movement that strives to fight sexual harassment, assault and abuse.

The Cuban-American singer, who was previously a member of Fifth Harmony, has been on fire as of late. She released her debut eponymous album in January and is set to start her tour later this Spring. Since parting ways with the all-girl group, Camila went on to earn her first No. 1 Billboard album and No. 1 hit single for Havana, and also landed a major contract with L’Oréal Paris.

VIEW GALLERY Camila supported the Time's Up movement by wearing three white roses as rings Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Camila completed her BRIT Awards beauty look with a relaxed hairdo and low-key makeup to make her dress standout even more. She styled her hair in a messy braid that had pieces of hair falling out and kept her bangs swept aside from her middle part. The 20-year-old also kept her makeup look simple, using bronzer and highlighter to make her cheekbones pop and a touch of lipgloss. Although she wasn’t nominated for a BRIT Award, she should absolutely receive recognition for being the all-time laid back belle.