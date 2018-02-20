Kate Middleton is known for having favorite designers and repeatedly wearing their pieces — now with London Fashion Week underway, the Duchess of Cambridge will have plenty of new options for her wardrobe. One of the royal's go-to designers Erdem Moralioglu, of Erdem, presented his romantic fall 2018 collection on Monday, February 19 at the National Portrait Gallery, which ironically enough the British royal is patron of.

The Canadian/Turkish designer's collection was inspired by Fred Astaire's older sister Adele Astaire, an American dancer who married the son of the Duke of Devonshire in 1932. Erdem created a wardrobe in her image, from sparkly sequins she would have worn on stage to sensible and conservative pieces that she could have worn during her time in the castle, and we’re sure Kate will fall in love with several of these new pieces as she’s done so in the past. Watch above to see which standout pieces we hope to see the Duchess wear in the coming months, they are after all, made for a royal.