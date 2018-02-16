For former Victoria’s Secret Angel Gisele Bündchen, stripping down to her underwear is nothing new, but for Intimissimi’s latest “Inside and Out” campaign, the top model took a new approach to promote their lingerie. To switch it up, the Italian brand decided that the best way to advertise their new collection of intimates was by photographing the Brazilian beauty completely clothed. In a series of elegantly styled photos, Gisele covered her mile-long legs in head-to-toe silk attire in the name of lingerie. The goal? To convey that it’s what’s on the inside that really counts.

“Sensuality to me comes from inner confidence and feeling good about who you are,” Gisele told InStyle, while admitting that the idea of promoting lingerie without showing it piqued her interest. “It feels more intimate," she added. "You leave so much to the imagination. It leaves you wondering what kind of underwear this type of woman would wear? I think there is something so sensual and beautiful about the mystery of not seeing the underwear.”

The first time Intimissimi launched their "Inside and Out" campaign, the brand featured the likes of Irina Shayk, Dakota Johnson and Ana Ivanović. This time around, they tapped Gisele and mega-influencer Chiara Ferragni to front the second installment of their empowering campaign. For Gisele, collaborating on this campaign meant focusing on empowered women, which she defines as “a woman who lives her truth and is confident, who can be loving, strong, and kind at the same time.”

Gisele recently showcased her natural beauty by going makeup-free for an intimate photoshoot. The 37-year-old supermodel made history styling herself for her bare-faced Vogue Italia cover. The stunning pictures were shot by British photographer Jamie Hawkesworth. The supermodel posed for a number of laidback photos that maintained a natural light feel. The photographer chose to forgo artificial lighting and shot the images on film “to preserve the intimacy and spontaneity of the shoot.”