Meghan Markle’s laidback style sense is slowly rubbing off on her fiancé Prince Harry. The loved-up couple stepped out for their first official joint visit to Scotland on Tuesday, February 13, with the Prince wearing Club Monaco. The 33-year-old royal looked as handsome as ever in the brand's Twill Topcoat in grey, which is currently on sale for $299, while the couple paid a visit to Scotland's Edinburgh Castle. But this wasn't the first time Harry was spotted wearing the brand!

For their first official appearance of the year on January 9, the Prince looked dashing in the brand’s Wool Topcoat in olive, which is currently on sale for $398, as the royal couple headed into London’s Reprezent radio station. Meghan also wore the brand for her milestone first Christmas with her royal family-to-be. The 36-year-old dazzled the crowd in the brand’s velvet Tay Dress.

VIEW GALLERY Meghan and Prince Harry stepped out for their second official appearance together Photos: Getty Images/Club Monaco

While the TV star hails from Los Angeles, Meghan has spent years living in Toronto, filming many seasons of her former show Suits and coming to know and love a plethora of Canadian designers. Much like her future sister-in-law’s influence on fashion, the “Meghan Effect” means that items the star chooses to wear — Canadian and otherwise — seldom remain on racks.

The bride-to-be stunned in another Canadian piece for her engagement photos with Prince Harry — a gorgeous $799 cream coat by homegrown label LINE, which is now sold out. And during her first official summer as Harry’s leading lady, Meghan was often spotted wearing Aritzia and Mackage.

VIEW GALLERY The American actress wore a Club Monaco dress on Christmas Photo: Getty Images

One of her most notable looks came when the couple made their official debut during the Invitus Games. Meghan attended the opening ceremony in a maroon dress and matching leather coat by the respective brands. Now that the duo will be exchanging vows in May, royal watchers can look forward to seeing whether Canadian designers make their way onto the wedding-wear roster!