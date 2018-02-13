When it came to presenting his fall/winter 2018 collection, Zac Posen forwent a traditional New York Fashion Week show, and instead enlisted the help of his “dear friend” Katie Holmes. The 39-year-old actress posed for an “intimate portfolio” modeling a number of stunning gowns — evoking old Hollywood glamour.

Scroll below for video

“For the Fall Winter 2018 collection photographer, Daniel King, shot a portfolio of my dear friend, Katie Holmes. The shoot took place in the House of Z studio, the atelier, and outdoors,” Zac said in a statement shared with HOLA! USA.

CLICK FOR MORE IMAGES FROM ZAC'S FW 2018 COLLECTION

VIEW GALLERY Katie modeled Zac's FW 2018 collection Photo: Daniel King

He added, “The photos shot over two days mark an incredible friendship between Katie and me, and her incredible ability to show the different facets of my collection, my dedication to empower women and my commitment and love of American glamour.”

GALLERY: HIGHLIGHTS FROM NYFW

While some of the images were published in black-and-white, others were taken to make the colors of Zac's designs pop. Katie posed in Zac's newest collection against grey backdrops, the Manhattan skyline and in the designer's atelier.

VIEW GALLERY Zac enlisted his dear friend to model his stunning designs Photo: Daniel King

Both Katie and Zac took to their respective Instagram accounts to share behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot. The 37-year-old fashion designer noted, “I wanted to create something intimate and personal, A project that marks this time and our Beautiful friendship! I will cherish these images forever!.” Meanwhile Katie said, “It is an honor to be a part of @zacposen collection. It was so much fun to collaborate with him and @christopherniquet and @daniel_w_king#fw18.”