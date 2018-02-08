Jennifer Lopez exudes Hollywood glamour in newly released images from her GUESS Jeans campaign. The Shades of Blue star got all glammed up for the spring 2018 advertisement modeling four different looks that included red carpet-worthy, figure-hugging dresses. The mom-of-two evoked images of old Hollywood wearing vintage long elbow gloves and posing with an extravagant feather fan in the ads. Alex Rodriguez’s leading lady showed off her enviable curves in sizzling campaign pictures previously shared by GUESS, however these four new photos highlight the more glamorous side of the songstress.

SEE J.LO'S SULTRY AND GLAMOROUS CAMPAIGN PHOTOS

VIEW GALLERY Jennifer is the brand's oldest GUESS Girl Photo: Tatiana Gerusova

GUESS Jeans’ spring 2018 campaign was inspired by Jennifer’s life as a performer in Las Vegas and an actress. The alluring photos, shot by fashion photographer Tatiana Gerusova, elicit classic GUESS campaigns with influences of Jennifer’s aesthetic and personal style. The 48-year-old made history becoming the oldest GUESS Girl last November.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez is resposible for making David Beckham's dream come true

“When I got the call from [GUESS co-founder] Paul Marciano asking me to become the new GUESS Girl, I was thrilled and excited to be a part of such an iconic brand that I have loved since I was a teenager,” Jennifer Lopez said in a statement via GUESS. She continued, “When I look back at early GUESS campaigns through the years, you see all of these beautiful models and iconic images that Paul has created. It is a tremendous compliment to have been selected for GUESS’ Spring 2018 campaign.”

VIEW GALLERY The singer channeled old Hollywood glamour for her GUESS campaign Photo: Tatiana Gerusova

In a press release, GUESS co-founder Paul Marciano called Jennifer a “GUESS Girl’s dream.” He added, “Jennifer’s impact and influence continues to grow and this campaign celebrates the notion that women get more beautiful and talented as they gain life experience. Her beauty and class shine through this campaign and I am so excited Jennifer accepted to be our new GUESS Girl and at the same time ‘Femme Fatale’ of Marciano."